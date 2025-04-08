Meanwhile, people who have protection orders against them were also likely to be refused a licence.
The main reasons for licences being revoked were because the holder was charged or convicted with a crime that could lead to jail time, or it was not appropriate for them to continue to hold a licence.
People also lost their licences when they failed to follow the rules laid out in the Arms Act [1983].
Protection orders and failing training tests saw people refused a firearms licence.
Gun Control NZ co-founder and researcher Philippa Yasbek was concerned some licence holders were not appropriately filtered out.
She felt the number of revoked and refused licences was low, given there were 12,740 licence holders in Northland as of February and believed people with serious convictions 10 years ago should still be automatically disqualified from having a firearm licence.
”If you have crossed that line, you probably shouldn’t be using firearms.”
Past convictions do not automatically disqualify applicants, as their application was considered individually.
Yasbek said Gun Control NZ was pushing for a five-year licensing renewal period rather than 10 years.
“A big reason for that is a lot can happen in people’s lives over 10 years. There are big risk factors for people going off the rails and committing crimes.”
Relationship breakdowns or bankruptcy were possible triggers that may lead to hurting others or themselves, she said.