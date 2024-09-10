Kaipara District Council face Māori ward legal challenge in High Court

Kaipara District Council (KDC) is defending the rūnanga action, expected to cost ratepayers as much as $180,000.
The rūnanga is applying for a judicial review of the process KDC used in making its decision, with council and rūnanga legal representatives due to attend a High Court hearing in Auckland tomorrow.
The outcome of the hearing could derail KDC’s required work towards getting a proposed new-look political structurefor the October 2025 local elections, minus its Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori ward, organised and to the Local Government Commission by Friday.
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua alleges KDC made its August 7 disestablishment decision without consulting iwi and hapū including Te Uri o Hau, Te Roroa, Ngāti Whātua, Ngātiwai, and Te Kuihi. It says this breached the council’s legal obligations under the Local Government Act.
KDC is the only council in New Zealand to can its existing Māori ward under the August 1 Government legislation. This means it would have a new political make-up for the next local elections without the ward that began in October 2022.
The Government legislation requires councils to either get rid of their Māori wards before the next local election – these councils then revert to 2019 political arrangements or in Kaipara’s case create a new political representation structure due to population growth – or if keeping these wards to hold a binding community poll about that decision.
Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson said at the KDC meeting on August 7 he did not see the need for a Māori ward.