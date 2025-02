Evy James Busby died in a crash on Wednesday, February 19 in the Far North. Photo / NZME

Evy James Busby died in a crash on Wednesday, February 19 in the Far North. Photo / NZME

Police have released the name of the man who died following a crash in the Far North.

James Busby, 31, of Auckland, died in a single-vehicle crash in Kaingaroa on Wednesday.

Police were called to State Highway 10 on Zidich Rd about 10.40pm.

Busby died at the scene.

A police spokesperson said police were continuing to investigate the crash.