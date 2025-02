Police were notified of the crash in the remote Kaingaroa area at about 10.40pm on Wednesday. Photo / NZME

A person has died overnight following a crash in Kaingaroa on State Highway 10 in the Far North.

Hato Hone St John said it was notified of the crash on Zidich Rd about 10.40pm on Wednesday and responded with one ambulance.

Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

They confirmed no other vehicles were involved and inquiries into the crash were under way.