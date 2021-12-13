Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern AdvocateUpdated

'I'll take you on a boot ride': Northland nurse's life threatened by anti-vaxxer

5 minutes to read
A Northland nurse has been threatened after vaccinating people. Video / @missrnhani via TikTok

A Northland nurse has been threatened after vaccinating people. Video / @missrnhani via TikTok

By
Avina Vidyadharan

Multimedia journalist

A Northland nurse has spoken out about the abuse and harassment she has received describing it 'like we are walking around with a target on our back'.

Hanibrez Sipu who is working as a Covid

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.