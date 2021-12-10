Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Waipū locals on police and iwi checkpoints

Alan Smith, 69. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The locations of police and iwi checkpoints near Uretiti on State Highway 1 and on SH12 near Maungatūroto raised eyebrows for Kaipara residents living south of the border.

Northlanders in Waipū, Langs Beach, Mangawhai and Kaiwaka were effectively separated from the rest of the region.

Some felt it would be easier to travel to Auckland than north into their own backyard.

Advocate reporter Karina Cooper and photographer Michael Cunningham spoke to Waipū locals to see how they felt about the checkpoints.

Alan Smith, 69

"It depends on how many times I have to go through it as I go to Ruakākā or town to get some supplies ... I get it's the ideal place for it as there's plenty of space to pull cars over. I haven't heard a lot of comments about it, to be honest."

Jenny Eliasen, 73. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Jenny Eliasen, 73

"It's inconsistent with the traffic light system and what they [the Government] have told us. Traditionally, Aucklanders come here to Northland for holidays and there's no longer a reason to make that more difficult than it needs to be given the traffic light system says open borders and the fact they're over 90 per cent jabbed and if everyone complies with the health regulations. Therefore to me, it shouldn't be necessary ... we've all had the same opportunities to get vaccinated so for people to turn around and say Aucklanders are going to come up here and risk our health, well, the best thing they could do is take care of their own health by protecting themselves with vaccination ..."

Ginny Hall-Cowley, 55. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Ginny Hall-Cowley, 55

"I can understand why they're doing it but I really don't think it's going to have much of an effect. Instead, it'll be quite a traffic jam for locals. A lot of locals are talking about how we are going to get through, that's one of the problems. A lot of people are going to stay home. I do hope people respect that there are people unvaccinated and that our hospital would struggle. A lot of nurses live out here and I feel for them. We're quite a poor province in regards to some resources so I see why they're doing it."

Susan McRae, 60. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Susan McRae, 60

"I'm not worried about it other than the few who will try to sneak through, I hope they stop those people. We've got a lot of immunocompromised people and a large Māori population ... we've got our elderly parents, relatives, and friends we need to look after ... It probably should've been in Te Hana or Kaiwaka rather than north of Waipū."

Gordon Lee, 75. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Gordon Lee, 75

"It won't impact me at all. I can understand some people being a bit concerned though."