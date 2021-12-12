Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Northland health officials planning for up to 95 cases a day

5 minutes to read
Whangārei Hospital has eight ICU beds, but that can be increased to 10 if needed for any Covid outbreak in the region. NDHB modelling shows there could be up to 95 new cases a day.

Whangārei Hospital has eight ICU beds, but that can be increased to 10 if needed for any Covid outbreak in the region. NDHB modelling shows there could be up to 95 new cases a day.

By
Mike Dinsdale

Deputy editor

Northland health officials are planning for up to 95 new Covid cases a day after the border with Auckland comes down, but they are confident they can handle any such outbreak.

Northland District Health Board's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid