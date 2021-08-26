Hotprintz of Whangārei wins gold at Pride in Print Awards

Apprentice Carlos Tupou, left, Hotprintz manager Claire Clyme, and owner Carl Compaan with the winning design. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A theme around mental health was the most poignant choice for a Northland business and it turned out to be the winning one at this year's Pride in Print Awards.

Whangārei-based Hotprintz won the Gold Award for the title "I am Hope", based on Mike King's work around mental health through his Life Charitable Trust.

Hotprintz manager Claire Clyma said her company was the only one from Northland that entered under the promotional print category.

She said King has been her friend for many years and she first got in touch with the 2019 New Zealander of the Year after one of her family members attempted suicide.

"When Mike came up to Northland, he realised Hotprintz can print his merchandise for I am Hope, and Gumboot Friday and we've hit 3000 orders so far. We sell mostly in New Zealand and we've got a set going to the UK, Canada, and Australia and all proceeds go straight to the trust which is a non-profit organisation."

Clyma said her company chose the title "I am Hope" because of its meaning, and apprentice Carlos Tupou worked on the winning entry.

"The whole logo, what it means, who does it support? The trust helps increase funding for counselling for mental health in schools for example. That's why we support the trust, because it affected the community.

"As Mike says, everyone talks the talk but no one walks the walk. But we are walking the walk," Clyma said.

Hotprintz owner Carl Compaan said his business does a lot of good quality work through a variety of different mediums, not just textiles, that people are not aware of.

He bought the business 14 months ago and employs 14 staff.

"The staff are trade qualified as we encourage teaching of apprentices to work in the industry. The award is a testament of the quality of work we do."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 355 5906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.