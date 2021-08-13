Hokianga man 'Macca' Proctor honoured for rescuing trio trapped in flood

Last July's deluge led to serious flooding, and acts of bravery by people like 'Macca' Proctor, around Northland. Photo / file

A young North Hokianga man has been honoured for rescuing three people from a submerged car during last winter's devastating floods.

Mac ''Macca'' Proctor, of Pawarenga, was one of eight Northlanders awarded certificates of bravery in a ceremony at the Far North District Council chambers on Thursday.

The other seven were honoured for their part in fighting the Kohukohu Masonic Lodge fire.

Mayor John Carter said during the July 2020 floods, a car with three occupants had been swept away by floodwaters on Pawarenga Rd.

Broadwood Fire Brigade was called out to attempt a night-time rescue. The Ahipara brigade was also mobilised and asked to bring a surf rescue boat.

When the Broadwood firefighters arrived they found three people sitting in the windows of their flooded vehicle. The water was up to the top of the fenceposts and moving fast.

The brigade couldn't reach the car on foot but one firefighter managed to get close enough by negotiating a flooded paddock to ascertain they had been there for an hour and a half, couldn't swim and were in danger of hypothermia.

Unfortunately, the message to bring a rescue boat hadn't been passed on to the Ahipara brigade so they arrived without it.

''So it was with great relief to all when Macca Proctor from Pawarenga arrived out of the darkness in his dinghy and encouraged the three occupants to crawl onto the dinghy and sit in the front,'' Carter said.

The current was too strong for Proctor to get the trio back to dry land but the brigade managed to get a rope to the boat and pull it out of the flood.

All three were cold but otherwise unharmed.

Proctor, who works in construction, was unable to attend the award ceremony.