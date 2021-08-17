Northland film-maker Florian Habicht one of the eight Arts Foundation's Te Tumu Toi Laureates

Northland filmmaker Florian Habicht (right) with Isey and James Cross, the stars of his latest movie James & Isey, has been named as one of the eight Arts Foundation's Te Tumu Toi Laureates for 2021

Northland filmmaker Florian Habicht (right) with Isey and James Cross, the stars of his latest movie James & Isey, has been named as one of the eight Arts Foundation's Te Tumu Toi Laureates for 2021

Northland film-maker Florian Habicht has added to his list of accolades, being named one of the eight Arts Foundation's Te Tumu Toi Laureates for 2021.

Paihia-raised Habicht, who first shot to fame with his Kaikohe Demolition movie in 2004, has been named the 2021 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the Dame Gaylene Preston Award for Documentary Filmmaker.

Habicht is a prolific and innovative film-maker. He fell in love with art at Kerikeri High School, inspired by his teachers Mr Wilkie, Mr Chignell and Mrs Ayton.

He has made eight feature films so far - Kaikohe Demolition, Love Story, Woodenhead, Rubbings from a Live Man, Land of the Long White Cloud, Spookers, and Pulp: a Film about Life, Death & Supermarkets.

His most recent Northland creation, James & Isey, about the relationship between a 102-year-old and her son, has made the list of New Zealand's 10 most successful documentaries of all time.

Habicht is the only Northlander among the eight laureates and is now based in Auckland.

The others are:

Nina Nawalowalo ONZM – Theatre - 2021 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the Theresa Gattung Female Arts Practitioners Award.

Shane Bosher – Theatre - 2021 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the Burr/Tatham Trust Award.

Brett Graham – Visual Arts - 2021 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the My Art Visual Arts Award.

Rangi Kipa – Ngā toi Māori - 2021 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate.

Maisey Rika – Music - 2021 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the Jillian Friedlander Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa Award.

Vasanti Unka – Illustration - 2021 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the Mallinson Rendel Illustrators Award.

Harry Culy – Photography - 2021 Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate receiving the Marti Friedlander Photographic Award.

The Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi said the eight artists have been identified as the country's most outstanding artists for 2021 – artists whose practice also has an impact in New Zealand. Past Laureates include Shane Cotton, Eleanor Catton, Whirimako Black, Don McGlashan, Taika Waititi, Lisa Reihana Bill Manhire and FAFSWAG.

Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi lead, Jo Blair said: "We couldn't think of eight artists more suited to representing the great mana of our Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi Laureate

Awards programme – particularly significant as we celebrate our 21st year of the awards.

''We are incredibly proud of our legacy of backing the arts, and our Laureate programme truly embodies this."