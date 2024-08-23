The Environmental and Sustainable Excellence Award was given to a home in Russell built with great care for its surroundings, while the Electric Smart Home Award went to a home in Langs Beach for a “truly smart home”, including laser-driven virtual pool fencing. Both homes also won gold awards.
“The current climate and, to be honest, the last fair few years have been tough. We have worked so tirelessly ... To see the team so proud and excited validates all of the effort we have put in and makes it all worth it,” he said.
Creating homes that are sustainable and smart takes a consistent willingness to think outside the square for creative solutions and a desire to work with the clients’ passion, Tuck said.
While there are some amazing builders in Northland, there is not an abundance of clients willing to focus on homes that are sustainable and smart - with these aspects often overlooked or considered expensive, Tuck said.
“It’s often a race to the bottom with pricing, which we believe is a false economy.”
The awards show even modest homes can be sustainable, smart and competitively priced, he said.
What the judges said: Great care for surroundings, home truly smart
The House of the Year judges praised the Russell home for being designed and built with great care for its surroundings, with the project strongly influenced by the homeowner’s passion for the environment.
The owners worked with the team at Oliver Tuck Construction to prioritise preserving the existing trees and bush which surround the home.
Material selection and building methodology were carefully considered to withstand the harsh location, ensuring both durability and environmental harmony, the judges said.
The Russell house is equipped with solar panels, generating 16kW of power to support the Stiebel Eltron heating system and EV charging points. Rainwater is also collected for use in the house and garden.
Meanwhile, the judges also praised the Langs Beach home for epitomising a smart home.
“A standout feature is the Elan automated home system that controls the home via intelligent touch panels, a smart phone and can be voice-activated through Alexa.
“Automated lighting options are present throughout the home, as well as a comprehensive security system with cameras, auto blinds, louvres and screens.”
Outdoor entertaining at the Langs Beach home includes a pool which is protected by laser-driven virtual pool fencing.