“The current climate and, to be honest, the last fair few years have been tough. We have worked so tirelessly ... To see the team so proud and excited validates all of the effort we have put in and makes it all worth it,” he said.

Creating homes that are sustainable and smart takes a consistent willingness to think outside the square for creative solutions and a desire to work with the clients’ passion, Tuck said.

The company also has an everyday target to do all it can for the environment, which is particularly important for Northlanders, he said.

While there are some amazing builders in Northland, there is not an abundance of clients willing to focus on homes that are sustainable and smart - with these aspects often overlooked or considered expensive, Tuck said.

“It’s often a race to the bottom with pricing, which we believe is a false economy.”

The awards show even modest homes can be sustainable, smart and competitively priced, he said.

Oliver Tuck Construction owners Oliver and Miriam Tuck say the two awards came at a time when good news is needed.

What the judges said: Great care for surroundings, home truly smart

The House of the Year judges praised the Russell home for being designed and built with great care for its surroundings, with the project strongly influenced by the homeowner’s passion for the environment.

The owners worked with the team at Oliver Tuck Construction to prioritise preserving the existing trees and bush which surround the home.

Material selection and building methodology were carefully considered to withstand the harsh location, ensuring both durability and environmental harmony, the judges said.

The Russell house is equipped with solar panels, generating 16kW of power to support the Stiebel Eltron heating system and EV charging points. Rainwater is also collected for use in the house and garden.

The home in Russell was built with materials able to withstand the harsh seaside environment in the Bay of Islands.

Meanwhile, the judges also praised the Langs Beach home for epitomising a smart home.

“A standout feature is the Elan automated home system that controls the home via intelligent touch panels, a smart phone and can be voice-activated through Alexa.

“Automated lighting options are present throughout the home, as well as a comprehensive security system with cameras, auto blinds, louvres and screens.”

Outdoor entertaining at the Langs Beach home includes a pool which is protected by laser-driven virtual pool fencing.

“This invisible barrier sounds an alarm within seven seconds if a door is left open or the laser beam is crossed.”

The Langs Beach home has an automated home system controlling lighting, security, pool fencing and a bespoke home theatre.

The home also includes a bespoke home theatre on the ground floor, which boasts cinema motion chairs, surround-sound and theme lighting, creating an immersive experience for action movies.

The Supreme House of the Year over $1 million Award went to a “magnificent” home in Auckland’s Coatesville, built by Glover Homes, which showcased exemplary attention to detail.

The Supreme House of the Year under $1 million Award went to an “outstanding” project by Stark Building in Auckland’s Milldale, which includes three different cladding materials and skylights.

The Supreme Renovation of the Year went to a “remarkable renovation” by Create + Construct in Auckland’s Northcote Point, where a villa façade hid a secret architectural addition.

This year the Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition attracted nearly 300 entries across seven regions.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.