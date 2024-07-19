The pool was built between 2003 and 2007 but only discovered by Far North District Council in 2020. Since then, the council issued five Notices to Fix, requiring the owners to fence the pool.
The owners applied to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment for an exemption to the rules, arguing the barrier was “impractical at this unique location”, with no announced visitors on the remote island, durability issues for fencing as the pool gets washed by seawater and the sea right next to the pool posing a greater risk for children.
But the ministry ruled the law clearly states every residential pool must have barriers to stop access by unsupervised children under 5 and the lack of fencing would “significantly increase the risk of injury or death”.
The rule makes no sense given the sea on the island is not fenced off, according to Dover Samuels, former MP and kaumātua for Ngāti Kura, the hapū which has a claim on the island.
“To me, it’s bureaucracy gone mad - it beggars belief. The swimming pool is situated metres away from the mean high water mark,” he said.
“My kids would just go into the sea and have a swim ... the beaches all around the island are accessible to children of any age at any time.”
“If we’re successful and the Chinese owners see fit to offer it to us or the Crown, then we would use it in the same way as the customary land like the rest of the Cavallis that we own.”
Far North District Council said now the ministry had ruled on the swimming pool fencing, in line with the current laws, it was up to the owners to satisfy the requirement to fence the pool or remove the pool.
Building services manager Trent Blakeman agreed it was unusual to have a pool so close to the sea, but he said children under 5 are rarely unsupervised around such natural hazards.
Access to the island was not as easy as a mainland site but still manageable for the council to check the work had been done, he said.
In general, Far North swimming pools were fenced but in a lot of cases there were issues with maintenance of the fencing, Blakeman said.
