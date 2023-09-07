Check Out These Stunning Award-Winning Homes At The Auckland, Northland & Coromandel Registered Master Builders House Of The Year Competition 

From new builds to renovations, these homes are the best of the best.

A Palm-Springs-style oasis near the beach, resort-like living divvied up into pods, an exquisitely renovated Victorian villa — if the regional winners of this year’s Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition are anything to go by, the National Awards will be sure to impress with high calibre homes from around the country. Below, we showcase five stunning Auckland, Northland and Coromandel regional award-winning homes in the lead-up to the National Awards Gala on November 25.

Kane Build Group, winner of the Auckland/Northland/Coromandel Supreme House of the Year, over $1 million

Photo/Supplied.

This four-bedroom mid-century-style home is a taste of Palm Springs in Takapuna, with cedar and glass panels on the ground floor that slide open for seamless flow between the kitchen, living and dining areas, the pool, courtyard and media room. The kitchen has a wet bar and scullery, and a stylish mix of blonde wood cabinetry and grey stone benches and splashback. Three bedrooms upstairs each have their own bathroom, plus there’s a smaller guest room. The judges praised this home’s amazing indoor-outdoor flow with both sides of the living areas opening to the outdoors, saying it showed “great effort and collaboration between the builder, architects, and owners”. The entry also won the New Home Over $4 million category, Outdoor Living Excellence Award, Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award, and a Gold Award.

Faulkner Construction, winner of the Auckland/Northland/Coromandel Supreme Renovation of the Year.

Photo/Supplied.

The owners of this renovated masterpiece wanted a more contemporary look inside their single-level heritage home, plus better access to the outdoor space at the rear. The street-side elevation has been restored, with one side of the raised garden transformed into a basement garage. Inside, the original house now contains three bedrooms, a study, bathroom and lounge, while the new build at the rear has a very modern feel. The brick floor pairs well with the dark aesthetic of the kitchen, and the living area opens to the outdoors through corner sliding doors, with easy access to a paved patio, pool and garden. A new stairway connects the two-storey addition — a main bedroom with access to a private balcony. “Walking past this home now,” said the judges, “the classical frontage gives little indication of the incredible work undertaken at the back of the house.” This renovation also won the Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, Renovation Over $1.5 million category, and a Gold Award.

Maddren Homes, winner of the Auckland/Northland/Coromandel Supreme House of the Year, under $1 million.

This four-bedroom home was built to maximise rolling views across the valley. The entry features split-faced Oamaru stone that leads into the kitchen-living-dining area where cathedral ceilings make the room feel spacious, crafted timber slats screen the dining space and skylights brighten the kitchen with its brass fixtures and marbled Dekton island bench. The living space has striking views, a fireplace with custom fluted stone and doors opening to a private, partially covered courtyard that leads to the pool and lawns beyond. The judges praised the home’s elegant foyer, spacious open-plan living areas, and considered details throughout. This home also won the Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 to $1 million category, and a Gold Award.

Moore Construction Company, winner of the Auckland/Northland/Coromandel Resene New Home, $2 million to $4 million category

Photo/Supplied.

This beach house, nestled on a hill in a Weiti Bay development, is made up of six pods, connected by decking and enclosed walkways. There are two bedroom pods, each with an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, one to house the kitchen and dining room, complete with a sleek black kitchen, a living pod, another for the garage and a pool house pod with wet bar, all situated around the pool and main deck. Swimmers enjoy privacy and shelter in the enclosed pool and from the pods, and there are gorgeous views of Karepiro Bay and the Hauraki Gulf through the large glass windows. The judges praised it as “resort-like living done with Kiwi style… there are great views at every turn.” This home also won a Gold Award.

NZ Builders, Winner of the Auckland/Northland/Coromandel Bunnings Renovation $750,000 to $1.5 million category.

Photo/Supplied.

This stylishly renovated home in Point Chevalier incorporates the timber characteristics of the house with seamless indoor-outdoor flow. The extension utilises the middle of the long section to create an outdoor barbecue area. Inside, the flooring is new solid native matai to replace the original floorboards. The walls and vaulted ceilings are lined with tongue-and-groove timber panelling, and much of the cabinetry and benchtops use matai salvaged from the demolition. Skylights lend natural light to the kitchen, with a timber breakfast bar acting as a separator to the dining area. The judges called this a “very special home”, with timber floors, high ceilings, natural lights and exquisite detailing. It also won a Gold Award.

There were many stunning homes to be celebrated in this year’s Registered Master Builders House of the Year Regional Awards. Here is a summary of the awards in the Auckland, Northland and Coromandel region:

Supreme House of the Year - over $1 million: Kane Build Group, Takapuna, Auckland.

Supreme House of the Year - under $1 million: Maddren Homes, Waimauku, Auckland. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Supreme Renovation of the Year: Faulkner Construction, Freemans Bay, Auckland.

Pink Batts Craftmanship Award: Faulkner Construction, Freemans Bay, Auckland.

APL Environmental and Sustainable Excellence Award: HAMR Home Building Contractors, Whitianga.

New Home over $4 million category: Kane Build Group, Takapuna, Auckland.

Resene New Home $2 million - $4 million category: Moore Construction Company, Weiti Bay, Auckland.

New Home $1.5 million - $2 million category: Master Craft Construction, Bucklands Beach, Auckland.

CARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million category: The House Company, Whangateau, Leigh.

Altus Window Systems New Home $750,000 - $1 million category: Maddren Homes, Waimauku, Auckland.

New Home $500,000 - $750,000 category: Capital Homes, Paerata Rise, Auckland

New Home up to $500,000 category: Frame Homes, Pukekohe, Auckland.

Master Build 10-year Guarantee Multi Unit (Apartments/Duplexes/Terrace Housing) category: Landmark Homes Auckland – South East, Paerata Rise, Auckland.

Volume/Group Housing New Home $500,000 - $750,000 category: Legendary Homes, Huapai, Auckland.

GIB Show Home category: Precision Homes NZ, Paerata Rise, Auckland.

Renovation Over $1.5 million: Faulkner Construction, Freemans Bay, Auckland.

Bunnings Renovation $750,000 - $1.5 million category: NZ Builders, Point Chevalier, Auckland.

Renovation up to $750,000: JRA Construction, Waterview, Auckland.

Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award: Kane Build Group, Takapuna, Auckland.

PDL by Schneider Electric Smart Home Award: HAMR Home Building Contractors, Whitianga, Coromandel.

Kitchen Excellence Award: DC Builders NZ, Torbay, Auckland.

Outdoor Living Excellence Award: Kane Build Group, Takapuna, Auckland.

Resene Eco. Decorator Interior Design Award: DC Builders NZ, Torbay, Auckland.