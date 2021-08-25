Two Northland homes finalists in the Registered Master Builders House of the Year Competition

With a stunning setting, this Mangawhai home, built by Smith Construction NZ, is a finalist in the over $2 million category in the Registered Master Builders House of the Year Competition.

Two new homes built in Northland are among the top 100 in the country and in the running to be named the best new home in the Registered Master Builders House of the Year Competition.

The awards recognise the very best houses, quality builders and craftsmen across New Zealand, and have been held since 1991.

This year a home built at Waipū by Coastal Construction Projects is a finalist in the Resene New Home over $2 million category.

This Waipū home built by Coastal Construction Projects has amazing views over Northland's east coast.

Also a finalist in the same category is a home built at Mangawhai Heads by Smith Construction NZ.

Both homes have stunning views over Northland's east coast and are among eight homes from the Northland/Auckland regions that are finalists in the category.

Representing the top entrants in this year's regional competitions held in July and August, the top 100 homes will now be rejudged by the national judging panel to find out who will take out the national awards in November.

This year the regional competitions had over 347 entries across 11 regions.

Registered Master Builders CEO David Kelly said there were many outstanding entries this year.

"Each year, we are blown away by the levels of craftsmanship and innovation delivered by master builders across the country. The awards are an opportunity to recognise their skills in delivering quality homes for New Zealanders," Kelly said.

The Waipū home that is a finalist in the over $2 million category in the Registered Master Builders House of the Year Competition.

The national awards will recognise the Supreme House of the Year and Supreme Renovation of the Year, alongside 15 award categories, the Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, two Feature Home Awards, and four Lifestyle Awards including the Outdoor Living Excellence Award, Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award, APL Sustainable Excellence Award, and Kitchen Excellence Award.

He said the judges commented there's real diversity among the top 100 houses this year.

"There's a home built out of on-site quarried schist in Queenstown, an ultra-modern box- style home in Auckland, a lighthouse-inspired bach in Timaru, and homes made out of the most high-tech and sustainable materials we have available."

The judges also commented the impact Covid-19 has had on the homes they are judging, particularly with the more-recent renovations.

The Mangawhai home in situ.

"Since our first lockdown last year, we are seeing more people pay more attention to their homes and creating a space they can not only live in but enjoy. We are seeing the integration of more smart systems in the home, as well as home offices or working spaces,'' Kelly said.

"Energy efficiency and sustainable homes is another trend that has been front of mind for home owners and builders throughout the country."

The awards also recognise the building and construction sectors' contribution to the New Zealand economy.

"We play a vital role in New Zealand. Every $1 million spent on house building supports $2.6 million across the wider economy. But our greatest source of pride is that we are building the quality homes that Kiwis will live in for generations to come," he said.

For more information about the competition, go to www.houseoftheyear.co.nz