The Centre Champion of Champion pairs and singles will be held this weekend

The Centre Champion of Champion pairs and singles will be held this weekend

Congratulations to North Harbour (women) and Auckland (men) who will represent Region 1 in the shortened version of the NZ Inter Centre event.

The Northland teams had no answer to the experience of their bigger neighbours but will have learned a lot from the experience.

Far North were unable to field teams for this event. The teams that will play off later in the season representing their regions will be men - Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Wellington, Marlborough, Southland. Region 3 is yet to finalise their event.

Northland 1-5 teams will meet Far North in a competition at Far North this Sunday.

Women players selected are Barbara Hopper, Anita Peachey, Sybil Crook, Val Tapp, Sue Belin, Heather Conaghan, Nicky Buller, Christine Lineham.

Men - Allan Westlake, Shane Judson, Lew Hill, Paul Roberts, John Parker, Glenn Baker, Nick Third, Jeff Cole.

This Saturday will see the Centre Champion of Champion Pairs played at Kensington. The latest reporting time is 8.15am. Fifteen teams in the men's and nine teams in the women's will be taking part.

Sunday will see the Champion of Champion Singles being played at the Onerahi greens.

Sixteen clubs will take part for the honour of men's champion and eight for the women.

The draw for both events has been forwarded to all clubs and is on the centre website.

Big tournament days coming up are: President's Day - Invitations have been sent to all club presidents and entry is open to all. Please support this social day. Forward your entry for this event - Thursday, March 31 at Kensington - any combination fours.

Good sponsorship has been arranged for this event and an enjoyable social day should be had by all.

Tuesday, April 19, will see the Northland Coaching Association hold its annual tournament at Kensington Club.

This is an any combination fours. Each team must have a 1-8 year bowler in the team. Entries to Pat Warth on 027 6002582.

Maungaturoto Club advise that because of Covid complications they have unfortunately cancelled their winter tournament programme scheduled to start on April 6.

Tournaments scheduled for next week:

Sunday - Hikurangi AC Pairs

Tuesday - Maungakaramea AC Triples

Wednesday - Mangawhai Charity AC Triples

Thursday - Presidents AC Fours

April 2-3 Arapohue Men's Triples.