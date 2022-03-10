Former New Zealand doubles bowls champion Ann Muir is part of the Northland premier women's rep team to take on Auckland/North Harbour on Sunday.

Former New Zealand doubles bowls champion Ann Muir is part of the Northland premier women's rep team to take on Auckland/North Harbour on Sunday.

This Sunday sees the Northland Rep squads travel to Auckland/North Harbour to compete in a regional tournament.

This will be a first competition for the 1-5 teams and a pre-run for the NZ Inter Centre event to be played by Premier 1 teams at Mangawhai on Sunday, March 20.

Teams for this weekend are (subject to last minute changes) - 1-5 Year Women: Barbara Hopper, Anita Peachey, Denise Barnes, Sybil Cook, Carol Wildbore, Rosemary Boyd, Sue Belin, Heather Conaghan, Christine Lineham.

1-5 Year Men: John Parker, Nick Third, Roger File, Jeff Cole, Kevin Judson, Allan Westlake, John Hooson, Glen Baker, Shane Judson, Errol Conaghan, Paul Roberts.

Premier 1 Women: Diane Strawbridge (singles), Sue Wightman, Karina Cooper (pairs); Wendy Sarjeant, Dawn Owens, Savanna Lauder, Ann Muir (fours).

Premier 1 Men: John Carruthers (singles); Dean McMuchy, Daniel Hood (pairs); Trevor Reader, Paul Price, Steve Smith, Grant Jones, Paul Wightman.

Good bowling to all.

Secondary School Bowls - Unfortunately for the second year in a row this event has been postponed. Likewise the NZ events have also been cancelled for this year. They were Secondary School Bowls3Five and under-20 years singles.

We will look at rescheduling the local event to the third term of 2022 and advise all schools through Sport Northland.

Club events to be held this next week are as follows:

Saturday/Sunday - Onerahi AC triples

Sunday - Arapohue 2x4x2 women's pairs

Wednesday - Whangārei bowls3Five AC triples

Thursday - Hikurangi AC 2x4x2 pairs

Friday - Whangārei AC triples 5.30pm

Saturday, March 19 - Ruawai AC triples; Kensington Variety women's pairs.

Saturday/Sunday - Whangārei men's triples.

Sunday - InterCentre regional final.

Clubs are reminded that Champion of Champion entries close today. Email your entries now please. Pairs and singles will be played March 26-27.