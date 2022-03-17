Northland representative squads took on their counterparts from Auckland and North Shore last weekend.

Northland representative squads took on their counterparts from Auckland and North Shore last weekend.

Last weekend saw the Northland representative squads travel to Browns Bay and Blockhouse Bay to compete.

Some adjustments had to be made to teams due to Covid and unavailability of players by all teams competing but the day went off well and gave selectors and coaches plenty of food for thought.

Results were mixed for the teams and in the 1-5 year section Northland men finished in second to North Harbour and in the women's division Northland finished in third position with the event being won by Auckland and Waikato in second place.

These Northland teams will have another opportunity to perform against Far North in a few weeks.

In the Premier (Open) division in the men's section North Harbour and Auckland were first and second with Northland coming in third. The women's division once again saw Auckland win the event with Northland in a very close second place.

For the NZ Intercentre event scheduled for Sunday, New Zealand has been split into six regions instead of a whole of New Zealand event. Region 1 will include Far North, Northland, North Harbour and Auckland and will be played at Mangawhai greens.

All teams will no doubt have changes from last weekend and results will be interesting to see. The winner will go to a NZ final later in the season at a venue to be confirmed. Strict Covid regulations will be in place with all players and officials being tested prior to play and I understand, no spectators allowed.

Meanwhile, entries have now closed for the Northland Centre Champion of Champion events and it is very pleasing to see that all clubs have responded, particularly in the men's section where only one club has not entered a representative in the Champion of Champion singles.

The women's entry has been disappointing, however, with only eight clubs represented. The pairs will be played on Saturday, March 26 and the singles on Sunday, March 27. The draw for both events will be published to clubs and on the centre website on Sunday.

The Coaching Association are holding their annual tournament on Tuesday, April 19.

Invitations notices have been forwarded to all clubs. Please get your entry in promptly and enjoy a day of Bonus Any Combination Fours at Kensington Club.

Remember a 1-8 year bowler must be in your team.

The annual President's day annual fours, any combination tournament is also scheduled for Thursday, March 31. An invitation has been sent to all club presidents to take part. This event is AC Fours.

Please indicate your attendance as early as possible.

Events and tournaments local this week are:

Saturday/Sunday - Whangārei Men's Triples

Saturday - Ruawai AC Triples; Kensington Variety Women's Pairs

Monday - Ngunguru AC Triples

Tuesday - Waipū Men's Triples

Thursday - One Tree Pt - 1-10 year Triples

Friday - Mt Manaia AC Triples

Sunday, March 27 - Hikurangi AC Pairs