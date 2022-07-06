Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Great Minds: Three out of five Northlanders kept awake at night

3 minutes to read
National research indicates roughly a third of Kiwi adults aren't getting enough sleep. Photo / 123RF

National research indicates roughly a third of Kiwi adults aren't getting enough sleep. Photo / 123RF

By
Karina Cooper

Multimedia journalist

Northlanders are saying bye-bye to quality bye-byes as the majority of us struggle to get decent sleep, new research says.

A survey of 13,000 Kiwis, carried out by Sleepyhead, showed three out of five Northlanders

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei