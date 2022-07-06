National research indicates roughly a third of Kiwi adults aren't getting enough sleep. Photo / 123RF

Northlanders are saying bye-bye to quality bye-byes as the majority of us struggle to get decent sleep, new research says.

A survey of 13,000 Kiwis, carried out by Sleepyhead, showed three out of five Northlanders have trouble sleeping through the night.

Fifty-three per cent of Northlanders experience a restless slumber and 47 per cent can't get to sleep in the first place.

Half of the people who took part in the survey blamed their sleepless nights on stress.

Sleep coach Bernice Tuffery, who penned Sleep Easy, said while the data may lean towards people struggling with slumber, many of the findings reflected other studies that highlighted the prevalence of sleep issues in New Zealand.

National research indicates roughly one-third of Kiwi adults aren't getting their 40 winks - around seven to nine hours of sleep a night, says the New Zealand Sleep Foundation.

"Sleep deficiency is a global epidemic and it's really serious, we're not looking after our sleep the way we should," Tuffery said.

She added the pandemic had made sleep harder as feelings of stress and uncertainty intensified.

Tuffery emphasised how a good night's sleep made a big difference in people's lives - physically, mentally and emotionally.

"Prioritising and taking good care of our sleep matters more than ever in these times of uncertainty and Covid," she said.

"Satisfying sleep quality, quantity and consistency strengthens our immune system and fortifies our resilience. With stress levels running high, we need to consciously create and maintain habits that are conducive to getting a good night's sleep."

The study revealed without sleep, 64 per cent of participants felt fatigued and exhausted, while almost a third indicated a bad night's rest affected their mental health leaving them feeling "down or depressed".

People's motivation was hampered by sleepless nights as well as their concentration and memory recall.

One consequence, probably no stranger to anyone, was a lack of sleep left people feeling moody or irritable.

Tuffery said the key to setting yourself up for a good night's rest was to work with your body rather than against it.

She recommended establishing a regular routine for bed and wake times for the entire week so your body could predict when it was time to sleep and reawaken.

"One of the really important things these days is to give yourself permission to wind down at the end of the day,"

Without screens, Tuffery added, because their light reduced the melatonin in your body that helps you fall asleep.

On the flip side, when the alarm sounds and it is time to start the day, she encouraged everyone to throw the curtains back and let the daylight in.

Or hit the pavement for an early morning stroll.

"It helps your melatonin drop back so you're bright-eyed and bushy-tailed for the day."