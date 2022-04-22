Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Great Minds: Dealing with anxiety in a pandemic and what researchers say about our mental health

9 minutes to read
The pandemic has affected people in different ways and not everyone was burdened by anxiety and depression, research suggests. Photo / Luke Pilkington-Ching

The pandemic has affected people in different ways and not everyone was burdened by anxiety and depression, research suggests. Photo / Luke Pilkington-Ching

By
Julia Czerwonatis

Reporter for the Northern Advocate

After over two years of living through a pandemic, New Zealand seems to have settled into a rhythm that is balancing outbreaks in the community with reopening public life and social interaction.

While many are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.