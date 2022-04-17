Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland police slow response times blamed on Covid, increased demand

3 minutes to read
The average police response time to all callouts is now one hour and 18 minutes in Northland. Photo / NZME

The average police response time to all callouts is now one hour and 18 minutes in Northland. Photo / NZME

Northern Advocate
By Angela Woods

Northland police say despite an increase in response times, they are still responding "with urgency" to any incidents where a threat to people or property is present.

Police took six days to respond to questions

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.