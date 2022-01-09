Russell up in arms over plan to relocate town's sole police constable

The historic Russell police station — originally built as a custom house in 1870 — is likely to be sold, though police say a decision on the building’s future has yet to be made. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Russell residents are up in arms over plans to shift their sole police officer's residence to Paihia, saying it will leave them vulnerable at night after ferries stop running.

If the plan goes ahead, the constable will still do his shifts in Russell but after work he will go home to the police house in Paihia. He currently lives in the historic police house on the Russell waterfront.

More than 60 people attended a public meeting at Russell's Nauti Penguin Tavern last week to voice their concerns.

Organiser Bob Drey said the meeting was "positive and constructive" but he was disappointed police did not attend.

Residents were adamant they wanted a police officer who lived in the town.

After 10pm, when the ferry stopped running, it took at least an hour to get to Russell on an unsealed, flood-prone back road. During storms it could take twice as long.

Drey, who chairs the Russell Protection Society, said a quick police response was essential in a place like Russell with its 12 licenced premises and influx of holidaymakers.

"That's a recipe for disaster if police can't respond."

While Russell's sole constable was not on duty every hour of the day, his 24/7 presence had a deterrent effect on crime and drink-driving.

Drey conceded Russell's historic police house might no longer be suitable as a residence, but in that case he believed police were obliged to find alternative accommodation within Russell.

A petition to keep the constable in Russell had so far gathered more than 400 signatures. The community also planned to approach MPs, the Police Minister and the Opposition's police spokesman.

"We won't let it rest because we feel our safety is at stake," Drey said.

Tony Hill, District Commander for Northland Police, said the constable's residence was being moved because of deterioration of the Russell police house.

"Unfortunately the historic building where the constable resides is becoming increasingly expensive to maintain and in recent times the condition of the building has become potentially detrimental to the health of the occupants. Because of this, we've been forced into a decision to relocate the constable to a police house in Paihia."

While based in Paihia he would continue to police Russell and its neighbouring communities.

In early 2022 police would assess their options.

They would factor in the current demands on the Russell constable's time as well as the most beneficial place for him to reside.

The community would be invited to have a say at the appropriate time.

Hill said it was heartening Russell people cared so much about where their constable lived.

The Advocate understands the constable has been given notice to leave the Russell police house by early March.

A decision has yet to be made on the future of the category 1 historic building, erected in the Gothic Revival style in 1870.

The house is understood to have a leaky roof. A tarp has been visible on part of the roof at the rear of the building for more than a year.

It was originally built as a custom house to monitor and tax goods coming into Russell, then a notorious smuggling port.

It was acquired by the Justice Department in 1894 for use as a police station.

The station itself has been housed in a separate building at the rear of the property since 2010 but the historic building has remained the police residence.

Heritage New Zealand Northland manager Bill Edwards said the "incredibly significant" building had been associated with customs and police for more than 150 years, and helped define the character of the Russell waterfront.

Given that the land had been government property since the 1860s, if it was sold it would likely have to go through a Crown disposal process.

Any new owner would be responsible for preserving the category 1 building as much as possible.

Kororāreka Marae Society chairwoman Deb Rewiri told the meeting the land was a gift from Māori so it would have to be returned if it was no longer required.