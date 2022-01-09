Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern Advocate

Russell up in arms over plan to relocate town's sole police constable

4 minutes to read
The historic Russell police station — originally built as a custom house in 1870 — is likely to be sold, though police say a decision on the building’s future has yet to be made. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Peter de Graaf

Russell residents are up in arms over plans to shift their sole police officer's residence to Paihia, saying it will leave them vulnerable at night after ferries stop running.

If the plan goes ahead, the

