Pēpi Parcels founder Charlotte Tapelu, 29, says she has been inundated with donations from the public to help Whangārei's infants. Photo / Michael Cunningham

One hundred Northland babies in need have a year's worth of clothing thanks to one woman's ardour for care packages.

Whangārei's Charlotte Tapelu merged her altruistic streak with her affinity for baby clothes to create Pēpi Parcels.

The charity gathers clothes and accessories for infants donated by the public at drop-off locations at the Maunu Hot Bread Shop and Ean Brown Partners Limited in Whangārei.

The 29-year-old then sorts them into girl, boy or gender-neutral packages for babies in need.

After which she connects with around nine community organisations in Northland to distribute the parcels to struggling parents and caregivers.

"I've always loved baby clothes and making care packages," Tapelu said. "It was on my bucket list to do something like this ... there was really a need and two friends said just do it - so we did.

"To me, it's so important to look after our young people and support our mums and to really be their community."

The need was heightened by lockdown and by the increasing number of mothers in emergency housing, she said.

Tapelu first sowed the seeds for Pēpi Parcels in 2020 when she moved home to New Zealand from Australia.

She signed on to Tokotoko Solutions in an initial role involving 20 hours a week.

"That's what caused Pēpi Parcels to develop. I had this free time and a will to make something happen."

Within two weeks the "power of social media" had Tapelu's charity thriving. Bolstered by a group of friends, she was easily helping one baby a week on average.

"It hasn't slowed down. I've got lots of donations at the moment," she said.

"To put it into context, we've received enough donations that we've been able to give 100 babies a year's worth of clothes."

On top of that are books, bottles, nappies, and products for mums.

"It's really quality stuff people are donating – some of it's brand new," Tapelu said. Even a Burberry outfit, she noted.

The hardest part of establishing Pēpi Parcels was building relationships with community providers, but those too eventually flowered.

"I started by making cold calls. My first call was to a teen parent school. I called the receptionist and explained to her over the phone what we were doing or trying to do.

"She was awesome and so supportive. Her words gave me the confidence to keep going," Tapelu said.

Now every teen parent who comes through the doors of that school receives a Pēpi Parcel.

As Pēpi Parcels grew, so did Tapelu's awareness of the other Kiwis helping their communities in a kindred way.

"After a few months, I recognised there were people in Kaitāia and other places in New Zealand busy doing similar things. We started to build on each other's strengths and working together."

One of the biggest challenges initiatives like Tapelu's face is sustainability.

"As in, it's possible for me to get to a point where I'm not able to sustain the work. I now work 35 hours and am studying. While it's flexible, the demand for the parcels keeps increasing," she said.

Therefore, Tapelu is scouting for volunteers to take the reigns on Pēpi Parcels or at least become heavily involved.

"Pēpi Parcels isn't a registered charity, it's a community initiative but it has so much potential to expand and change the lives of a lot more mums or families."

One way Tapelu has managed to fend off the moment where the work becomes all-encompassing is by allowing the community organisations to arrange who receives parcels, rather than herself.

"That's kept it sustainable for me because the need is just too great ... doing it this way also means parcels are delivered to people who would have never asked for help otherwise," she said.

Tapelu makes sure the people receiving her parcels stay anonymous to her.

"It really protects them, it means they get to enjoy the parcels without the pressure of feeling grateful," she said.

Although, every so often they reach out on their own or the community organisations pass on a message.

"There was one dad who opened the parcel straight away, took out a newborn onesie and immediately redressed his baby. He was really grateful to receive that support."

• Anyone interested in learning more can check out their Facebook page or email Tapelu at pepiparcels@yahoo.com