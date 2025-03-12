Advertisement
Firearm confiscated during search warrant in Tikipunga

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Police say they took a firearm capable of firing .22 rounds off the streets after locating it down the side of a couch. Photo / NZ Police

Northland police say they found a pistol down the side of a couch where a man was sitting during a search warrant on Wednesday in Tikipunga.

The man was arrested in relation to failing to stop, displaying insignia, and possession of firearms and ammunition.

The 34 year old is due to appear in Whangārei District Court today charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

Detective Senior Sergeant Aaron Crawford of Northland Criminal Investigation Branch said about 1pm on Wednesday officers executed a search warrant at an address on Papa Totara Loop.

“During a search officers have located an operational magazine with live .22 rounds allegedly in the man’s pocket, as well as loose rounds.

“A further search of the address has then also located a pistol capable of firing .22 rounds, which was found down the side of the couch where the man was sitting upon police arrival.”

Crawford said it was a “great result” that another firearm was out of the community.

“Police work hard to hold offenders to account, especially those with the potential to cause serious harm in our communities, such as those unlawfully in the possession of firearms.”

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.

