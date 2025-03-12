Police say they took a firearm capable of firing .22 rounds off the streets after locating it down the side of a couch. Photo / NZ Police

Northland police say they found a pistol down the side of a couch where a man was sitting during a search warrant on Wednesday in Tikipunga.

The man was arrested in relation to failing to stop, displaying insignia, and possession of firearms and ammunition.

The 34 year old is due to appear in Whangārei District Court today charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

Detective Senior Sergeant Aaron Crawford of Northland Criminal Investigation Branch said about 1pm on Wednesday officers executed a search warrant at an address on Papa Totara Loop.

“During a search officers have located an operational magazine with live .22 rounds allegedly in the man’s pocket, as well as loose rounds.