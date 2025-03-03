Sufferers of breast cancer, PTSD, depression, anxiety and chronic pain gathered outside the court at Whangārei on Monday to protest against cannabis charges faced by well-known “green fairy” Paul “Gandalf” Smith.
The 66-year-old faces three charges of cultivating cannabis, dealing cannabis and possessing cannabis for supply.
If found guilty, Smith, who is from the Far North, could face up to eight years in prison.
In the Whangārei District Court on Monday, he pleaded not guilty to the three charges and elected trial by jury.
Outside the courtroom, supporters said he has helped thousands over the years and felt people would suffer without his products.
As they chanted “free the green fairies” and some cars beeped in support.
Inside court, Smith appeared before judge Taryn Bayley wearing a T-shirt with a cannabis plant picture and the words “healTH Care”, with the THC in green writing and capital letters.
About 40 supporters crammed into the small courtroom during his first appearance at 10am but when the case was adjourned until later in the day, there were just a handful of supporters.
Smith approved media to take photos and video his appearance.
The charges relate to selling a Class C controlled drug back in May 2024, cultivating cannabis between January 1 and February 25, 2025, and possessing a Class C controlled drug for supply on February 25.