Whangārei woman Pip Newman suffers from severe PTSD and, after having a mental breakdown, couldn’t leave the house.

She said Smith’s products have changed her life.

Newman initially got a legal prescription through the Cannabis Clinic but for $439 it was not affordable for the mother of three.

Whangārei woman Pip Newman suffers from severe PTSD and said Paul 'Gandalf' Smith's products have enabled her to study, work and parent effectively. Photo / Brodie Stone

Smith’s products have allowed her to work, study, parent and be part of the community, she said.

“I feel like it’s a disservice to the community to be arresting him now when he was helping thousands.”

Protest organiser Maki said the charges faced by Smith were a “waste of time”.

“We just want to highlight how much of a waste of time this is to the courts, taxpayers' money and just generally the people that need it.”

Maki, also a green fairy, said Smith had likely helped “thousands” over the years.

Breast cancer survivor Ruth said many sufferers benefited from medicinal cannabis and felt disheartened by the charges faced by 'Gandalf'. Photo / Brodie Stone

“We don’t do it for the money. We do have to put food on a table and pay our bills – but generally, we’re poor people too.”

She believed cannabis needed to be taken out of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Maki felt there was little difference between legal and illegal medicinal products aside from the certificate.

She was one of about 50 people – many dressed in green – gathered both inside and outside the court.

Those outside held signs with various messages such as: “Thank you Paul”, “Not everyone can afford prescription weed” and “Poor people’s pain relief”.

Paul Fraser Smith, also known as Gandalf, appeared in court on three cannabis cultivation charges on Monday. Photo / Denise Piper

As they chanted “free the green fairies” and some cars beeped in support.

Inside court, Smith appeared before judge Taryn Bayley wearing a T-shirt with a cannabis plant picture and the words “healTH Care”, with the THC in green writing and capital letters.

Through lawyer Martin Hislop, Smith pleaded not guilty to the three charges, electing trial by jury.

About 40 supporters crammed into the small courtroom during his first appearance at 10am but when the case was adjourned until later in the day, there were just a handful of supporters.

Smith approved media to take photos and video his appearance.

The charges relate to selling a Class C controlled drug back in May 2024, cultivating cannabis between January 1 and February 25, 2025, and possessing a Class C controlled drug for supply on February 25.

Smith was remanded on bail, to reappear for a case review on April 29.

Outside of court, he said the case was much bigger than just himself but the treatment of the community as a whole and how the regulations are set up to fail.

