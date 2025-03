The fire comes just hours after a drought was announced for Northland. Photo / NZME

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The fire comes just hours after a drought was announced for Northland. Photo / NZME

A section of State Highway 15 is closed following a 2ha scrub fire in the Far North this afternoon.

It comes just hours after a drought was announced for Northland.

Fire and Emergency said they were asking travellers to avoid the area around Awarua so firefighters can work.

Police said they were there managing traffic and the road on either side of Tokawhero Rd is closed.

According to New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, SH15 is closed 2km south of Tokawhero Rd and delays are expected.