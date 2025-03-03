Twenty homes in the Waipoua settlement were evacuated on Wednesday night as flames spread ever closer. Almost 100 firefighters and eight helicopters were battling the blaze at its height, before it was eventually contained.
But Northland’s dry conditions, highlighted by the Waipoua fire, have prompted Fire and Emergency New Zealand to declare a prohibited fire season for the Muriwhenua, Hokianga, Ripiro and Paparoa zones of Te Tai Tokerau Northland until further notice.
“We have had multiple helicopters, trucks, firefighters and support teams working around the clock to contain a large vegetation fire at the Waipoua River. This is a prime example of the impacts a fire can have when it gets out of control.”
Henwood asked people to think about fire risks before doing things that could generate heat and/or sparks and cause fires.
“If you have any pātai (questions) about fire safety, there is good advice and guidance at checkitsalright.nz.”
Waipoua fire incident commander Phil Larcombe said the blaze covered more than 91ha with a 5.8km perimeter.
“After an extensive firefighting effort over the five days, the Waipoua River fire is now contained and today’s objective is to keep it that way,” Larcombe said on Sunday.
“The fire has not gone into native forest and [giant kauri tree] Tāne Mahuta is safe.”
Firefighters and heavy machinery remained at the site targeting hotspots. Overnight thermal imaging shows hotspot temperatures have dropped, but firefighters remain on guard.
“We have been going big and hard here this weekend as a new weather pattern is forecast for Tuesday. We need to be ready for any impacts on the Waipoua River fire and for any incidents the weather might bring across Te Tai Tokerau Northland,” he said.
Larcombe said his team were working closely with iwi to rehome people safely and when they were ready because operations would continue over the coming days.
“Fires like these are tough for communities and tough for our people too. We’d like to thank the local community and Te Roroa for their manaakitanga (generosity) while we have been here. Thanks, too, for all the messages of support for our crews, they are greatly appreciated.”