Far North fire ban in place as Waipoua blaze finally contained

Mike Dinsdale
By
Editor. Northland Age·Northern Advocate·
The scrub fire that burned almost 100ha of land in Waipoua Forest is now out, but a total fire ban has been imposed across the Far North as the region dries and the fire risk increases.

A fire that threatened homes and burned almost 100ha of Waipoua Forest is finally out, but a fire ban has been imposed for the entire Far North as the fire risk increases.

The Waipoua River fire burned for five days before being finally contained on Sunday, and evacuated whānau started returning to the Waipoua settlement.

Twenty homes in the Waipoua settlement were evacuated on Wednesday night as flames spread ever closer. Almost 100 firefighters and eight helicopters were battling the blaze at its height, before it was eventually contained.

But Northland’s dry conditions, highlighted by the Waipoua fire, have prompted Fire and Emergency New Zealand to declare a prohibited fire season for the Muriwhenua, Hokianga, Ripiro and Paparoa zones of Te Tai Tokerau Northland until further notice.

The Far North was placed under a restricted fire season in January, but that has now been upgraded.

A prohibited fire season means no outdoor fires are allowed and any fire permits already issued are revoked.

Northland district manager Wipari Henwood said a hot, windy summer with minimal rainfall had elevated the fire danger in these areas.

Volunteers April Dee and Amelia Chapman sort donations for people displaced from Waipoua Settlement during the huge scrub fire that threatened their homes last week.

“The frequent hot days we’re experiencing have increased the chances of a fire taking hold that we will not be able to contain quickly,” Henwood said.

“We have had multiple helicopters, trucks, firefighters and support teams working around the clock to contain a large vegetation fire at the Waipoua River. This is a prime example of the impacts a fire can have when it gets out of control.”

Henwood asked people to think about fire risks before doing things that could generate heat and/or sparks and cause fires.

“If you have any pātai (questions) about fire safety, there is good advice and guidance at checkitsalright.nz.”

Waipoua fire incident commander Phil Larcombe said the blaze covered more than 91ha with a 5.8km perimeter.

“After an extensive firefighting effort over the five days, the Waipoua River fire is now contained and today’s objective is to keep it that way,” Larcombe said on Sunday.

Flames and smoke from a scrub fire in the Waipoua Forest last week.

“The fire has not gone into native forest and [giant kauri tree] Tāne Mahuta is safe.”

Firefighters and heavy machinery remained at the site targeting hotspots. Overnight thermal imaging shows hotspot temperatures have dropped, but firefighters remain on guard.

“We have been going big and hard here this weekend as a new weather pattern is forecast for Tuesday. We need to be ready for any impacts on the Waipoua River fire and for any incidents the weather might bring across Te Tai Tokerau Northland,” he said.

Larcombe said his team were working closely with iwi to rehome people safely and when they were ready because operations would continue over the coming days.

“Fires like these are tough for communities and tough for our people too. We’d like to thank the local community and Te Roroa for their manaakitanga (generosity) while we have been here. Thanks, too, for all the messages of support for our crews, they are greatly appreciated.”

Go to checkitsalright.nz to check the fire season in their area and for advice and guidance on lighting fires outside.

The aim of the restrictions was to prevent any further wildfires, which could have devastating and costly effects in the Far North.

Henwood said large wildfires such as the Waiharara fire in 2021-22 and near Cape Rēinga in 2023 required huge resources to combat and control.

“It took eight days to extinguish the Cape Rēinga fire at a cost of more than $1.5 million, while the Waiharara fire burnt for 50 days at a cost of more than $10 million,” he said.

All Department of Conservation land on islands in Northland remain in a prohibited fire season, so all outdoor fires are banned. Aupōuri Peninsula is subject to a total fire ban.

