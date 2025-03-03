A prohibited fire season means no outdoor fires are allowed and any fire permits already issued are revoked.

Northland district manager Wipari Henwood said a hot, windy summer with minimal rainfall had elevated the fire danger in these areas.

Volunteers April Dee and Amelia Chapman sort donations for people displaced from Waipoua Settlement during the huge scrub fire that threatened their homes last week.

“The frequent hot days we’re experiencing have increased the chances of a fire taking hold that we will not be able to contain quickly,” Henwood said.

“We have had multiple helicopters, trucks, firefighters and support teams working around the clock to contain a large vegetation fire at the Waipoua River. This is a prime example of the impacts a fire can have when it gets out of control.”

Henwood asked people to think about fire risks before doing things that could generate heat and/or sparks and cause fires.

“If you have any pātai (questions) about fire safety, there is good advice and guidance at checkitsalright.nz.”

Waipoua fire incident commander Phil Larcombe said the blaze covered more than 91ha with a 5.8km perimeter.

“After an extensive firefighting effort over the five days, the Waipoua River fire is now contained and today’s objective is to keep it that way,” Larcombe said on Sunday.

Flames and smoke from a scrub fire in the Waipoua Forest last week.

“The fire has not gone into native forest and [giant kauri tree] Tāne Mahuta is safe.”

Firefighters and heavy machinery remained at the site targeting hotspots. Overnight thermal imaging shows hotspot temperatures have dropped, but firefighters remain on guard.

“We have been going big and hard here this weekend as a new weather pattern is forecast for Tuesday. We need to be ready for any impacts on the Waipoua River fire and for any incidents the weather might bring across Te Tai Tokerau Northland,” he said.

Larcombe said his team were working closely with iwi to rehome people safely and when they were ready because operations would continue over the coming days.

“Fires like these are tough for communities and tough for our people too. We’d like to thank the local community and Te Roroa for their manaakitanga (generosity) while we have been here. Thanks, too, for all the messages of support for our crews, they are greatly appreciated.”

Go to checkitsalright.nz to check the fire season in their area and for advice and guidance on lighting fires outside.

The aim of the restrictions was to prevent any further wildfires, which could have devastating and costly effects in the Far North.

Henwood said large wildfires such as the Waiharara fire in 2021-22 and near Cape Rēinga in 2023 required huge resources to combat and control.

“It took eight days to extinguish the Cape Rēinga fire at a cost of more than $1.5 million, while the Waiharara fire burnt for 50 days at a cost of more than $10 million,” he said.

All Department of Conservation land on islands in Northland remain in a prohibited fire season, so all outdoor fires are banned. Aupōuri Peninsula is subject to a total fire ban.