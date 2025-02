Crews are currently responding to the blaze which is located south of the Waipoua Settlement on Waipoua River Rd. Photo / NZME

Fire and Emergency crews are battling a large vegetation fire in the Waipoua Forest in Northland this afternoon.

They were alerted to the blaze around 2.15pm through a 111 call.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said rough estimates suggested the fire measured around 1km x 1km in size as of 3.45pm.

The fire was located south of the Waipoua settlement on Waipoua River Rd.

Five helicopters had responded with three ground crews and more on the way.