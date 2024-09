Young competitors taking part in the recent Far North Zone Cross Country championship at Peria School.

Peria School recently hosted the Far North Zone Cross Country finals which featured the fastest 10 runners from all the zones in the district from the Hokianga to Te Kao and all schools in between.

With around 300 students attending and racing in the various age groups, there were some close finishes with some fit, skilled runners.

It was run in beautiful weather and made for an enjoyable day for all.

The top eight runners from each age group are now eligible to run in the Whangārei Schools Championships later this year.

The top 10 runners in each category were: