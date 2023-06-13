The 11-year-old girls get off to a flying start. Photo / Peter de Graaf
More than 200 children braved hills, mud puddles and the occasional cow pat as they competed in the Kerikeri and Districts Interschool Cross Country Championships in the Far North yesterday.
The event has been held at Landcorp’s Kapiro Station, near Takou Bay, for more than a decade, with this year’s race notable for the number of schools taking part and their geographic spread.
Runners aged 8-12 travelled from as far away as Whangārei, Dargaville and Kaitāia to compete.
The course measures 2.5km with the older runners required to complete a challenging two laps. This year’s conditions were pleasant with sunshine, mild temperatures and relatively little mud.