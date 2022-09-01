Around 950 Northland primary school children battled four seasons in one day in the
Whangārei Primary School Sports Association's cross country champs this week.
The year 4 - year 8 students (aged from 8-12 plus) came from 33 schools across the region and WPSSA chairman Scotty Delamere said it was a fantastic event on Tuesday at
Whangārei's Barge Park that saw many schools competing after previous years of Covid restrictions.
Delamere said the children really did have to battle the elements, with wind, rain, warm, sunny weather and cold spells.
''It really was four seasons in one day for them, but they had a great time. We had age group categories with about 140 kids in each race which really gave them some edge.''
He said WPSSA had a great working relationship with Whangārei Girls High School which provided 22 students to help manage the event, working as marshals and other coordination roles.
''It's a really good partnership. It's good for the younger kids to have older students there to support and encourage them,'' he said.
''With us coming out of Covid (lockdowns) and schools all now back, it's encouraging that so many have come for the event. It's just great to see them back and getting involved.''
Delamere said full results would appear on the WPSSA website (www.sporty.co.nz/wpssa) in the next week.
Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to capture the action from the event.