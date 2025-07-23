PSA Te Tai Tokerau organiser Athol Ringrose said workers were made to feel the change was because of their underperformance, lack of technical capacity and an increase in complaints.

But when the union asked for data about this alleged underperformance, the council pointed to a 2023 review of the NTA.

Ringrose said the information not only did not answer the question, it was provided after the council’s consultation period.

Ringrose says this was in breach of the Employment Relations Act - Far North District Council chief executive Guy Holroyd says the council has adhered to all requirements of the act.

Despite the union’s protests, the council continued, giving a date of August 4 for implementation.

The workers have been left feeling angry, he said.

“They’re really upset at being thrown under the bus. They’re being painted as ineffective and unmanageable.”

Some of the workers at Far North District Council's roading department have been working in the district for 20 years. Photo / NZME

A council worker and union representative, who asked not to be named, believes the council has no data to show the in-house team has been underperforming.

The workers have not only responded to complaints, they have planned out work for the next two years of the council’s roading-focused Long Term Plan, she said.

Another worry was the council’s initial proposal named an incumbent service supplier as the “winner” of the new professional services contract, the representative said.

After concerns were raised by both the union and NZ Transport Agency, the council moved to an open procurement process. However, workers were told there would not be any opportunities for them to work with the external provider, she said.

The union representative likened the restructure to the Hunger Games and said workers were left feeling “absolutely gutted”.

“They’re extremely disappointed and angry.”

The job losses will result in a loss of expertise, with some working with the council and NTA for 20 years, she said.

Far North District Council chief executive Guy Holroyd says the Employment Relations Act requirements were followed with the moves to outsource the roading department.

Ringrose said the PSA’s lawyers are considering legal action.

Change driven by operational needs and market, council says

FNDC chief executive Guy Holroyd said outsourcing the roading department was needed to improve efficiency and gain expertise not available in-house.

“The change is part of efforts to streamline operations, improve efficiency and provide better roading services to the community.

“Outsourcing certain functions will allow us to leverage specialised expertise and resources not currently available in-house.”

Holroyd said communities and ratepayers can expect to benefit from improved service quality and cost-effectiveness.

“By outsourcing to specialised providers, we will achieve enhanced efficiencies and innovative solutions that better meet the needs of the Far North.”

The council has followed a comprehensive process, including stakeholder consultations and risk assessments, and adhered to all requirements of the Employment Relations Act, Holroyd said.

“The council recognises the impact this transition will have on staff and is committed to supporting affected employees through this period.”

The timing of the change was driven by operational needs and market conditions, he said.

“While it has only been a year since NTA was disestablished, the council identified an opportunity to enhance service delivery and achieve cost efficiencies in what is our single biggest budget line.”

Holroyd said the council has been working with NZTA to ensure a fair and transparent procurement process is in place for the new professional services contract.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.