Despite the union’s protests, the council continued, giving a date of August 4 for implementation.
The workers have been left feeling angry, he said.
“They’re really upset at being thrown under the bus. They’re being painted as ineffective and unmanageable.”
A council worker and union representative, who asked not to be named, believes the council has no data to show the in-house team has been underperforming.
The workers have not only responded to complaints, they have planned out work for the next two years of the council’s roading-focused Long Term Plan, she said.
Another worry was the council’s initial proposal named an incumbent service supplier as the “winner” of the new professional services contract, the representative said.
After concerns were raised by both the union and NZ Transport Agency, the council moved to an open procurement process. However, workers were told there would not be any opportunities for them to work with the external provider, she said.
The union representative likened the restructure to the Hunger Games and said workers were left feeling “absolutely gutted”.