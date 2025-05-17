Mack believed the 22 ratepayers on a 3km stretch of Cable Bay Block Rd, near State Highway 10, pay about $135,000 a year to the council.

“It about time council did something, they need to be accountable. These roads are just going to get worse and worse,“ she said.

Cable Bay Rd residents say their road is unsafe, their rubbish uncollected, despite paying up to $5000 in annual rates. Photos / Roxanna Mack

Mack said the road was a lot busier than people realised.

“I understand some roads are more remote; however, we all need drains cleared out and road maintenance sorted out properly.”

Neighbour Robyn Baker said she has “endured” the road for 15 years.

“Occasionally council will come and throw metal but that is not addressing the underlying issue: the water has nowhere to go.”

She said her rates were roughly $5000 a year.

In her opinion residents were paying “top dollar” for no services.

“We provide our own electricity, water, the council provides us with nothing ... it just seems like a waste of money.”

Baker said residents were fed up.

“This road needs to be sealed, like the bottom end of Cable Bay Block Rd, an interim measure would be to try and make some sort of drainage system that world and doesn’t get blocked.”

Baker said residents often cleared the blocked waterways and one neighbour paid for metal to fill potholes.

Robin Spicer has been a resident for about 60 years.

“It’s gotten worse over the years. In the old days they used to grade the road, do water tables and clean the drains.

“I go up on my quad bike and will be clearing culverts. Thirty and 40 years ago, they used to do it.

Waipapa resident Tracy Russell believed their rates were not being used for basic services.

“We pay nearly $8000 to get the road graded. Our 10 residents put so much money away each month for the upkeep of our road,” she said.

“We can only afford to have it graded every three years. It’s due now as we have patches of mud.”

FNDC group manager for delivery and operation Ruben Garcia explained that council rates are not applied based on benefits received for particular properties or areas apart from targeted services rates (e.g. water, wastewater, stormwater) which are based on an area of benefit.

“Rates are a contribution for services and infrastructure provided to the whole of the Far North District. Every year, the council is required to produce a plan. This requires consultation with the public and allows ratepayers to make submissions.

“Rates contribute to funding a range of vital services and facilities that help make our district a great place to live and work in.”

Garcia said they had received nine requests for service from five Cable Bay Rd residents over the past year and endeavour to contact each customer to explain the outcome of their requests.

“The council will maintain this unsealed road as required. This is determined by traffic volume, or use. Unsealed roads with high traffic volumes receive more regular maintenance. There are no plans currently to upgrade Cable Bay Block Road.”

In relation to the comments about rubbish collection, he said this was not a council responsibility as it was a service provided by a private waste management company.