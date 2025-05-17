“It’s gotten worse over the years. In the old days they used to grade the road, do water tables and clean the drains.
“I go up on my quad bike and will be clearing culverts. Thirty and 40 years ago, they used to do it.
Waipapa resident Tracy Russell believed their rates were not being used for basic services.
“We pay nearly $8000 to get the road graded. Our 10 residents put so much money away each month for the upkeep of our road,” she said.
“We can only afford to have it graded every three years. It’s due now as we have patches of mud.”
FNDC group manager for delivery and operation Ruben Garcia explained that council rates are not applied based on benefits received for particular properties or areas apart from targeted services rates (e.g. water, wastewater, stormwater) which are based on an area of benefit.
“Rates are a contribution for services and infrastructure provided to the whole of the Far North District. Every year, the council is required to produce a plan. This requires consultation with the public and allows ratepayers to make submissions.
“Rates contribute to funding a range of vital services and facilities that help make our district a great place to live and work in.”
Garcia said they had received nine requests for service from five Cable Bay Rd residents over the past year and endeavour to contact each customer to explain the outcome of their requests.
“The council will maintain this unsealed road as required. This is determined by traffic volume, or use. Unsealed roads with high traffic volumes receive more regular maintenance. There are no plans currently to upgrade Cable Bay Block Road.”
In relation to the comments about rubbish collection, he said this was not a council responsibility as it was a service provided by a private waste management company.