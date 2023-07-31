Voyager 2023 media awards

Changes to Northland council long-term plans needed to avoid ‘catastrophic failure’ of roading network

Jenny Ling
By
4 mins to read
The Government is proposing to allow the Far North and Kaipara district councils to replace their 2024 long-term plans with three-year plans so they can focus on rebuilding and recovery following severe weather events.

A government plan to temporarily allow two Northland councils to reduce their statutory 10-year planning commitments could be key to avoiding the “catastrophic failure” of the roading network.

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) is

