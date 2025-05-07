“It shows the value that this current Government places on the teaching professions, particularly the primary teaching profession, which is about 90% female.

“We have waited for the fairness of the equity payments to be applied, and we deserve for that to happen.

“How this government can stand up and say it cares about education and women is beyond me.”

Te Tai Tokerau Principals’ Association spokesperson Pat Newman said the changes to the Equal Pay Act were “a slap in the face” for women in the teaching profession. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Pay equity is achieved when women and men are paid the same for work that is different but of equal value.

There have been massive pay equity claims in recent years for nurses and resthome workers.

Van Velden said the current Act was not “working as intended, and amendments made by the previous government in 2020 have created issues.”

Amending the Equal Pay Act [the Act] would make the process of raising and resolving pay equity claims “more robust, workable and sustainable”, she said.

The changes would “significantly reduce” costs to the Crown, which totalled $1.78 billion a year, she said.

They include raising the threshold of work “predominantly performed by female employees” from 60% to 70% and requiring that this has been the case for at least 10 years.

Te Puni Kōkiri Te Tai Tokerau regional director Te Ropu Poa said the pay equity overhaul would have a huge impact on working whānau. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Te Puni Kōkiri Te Tai Tokerau regional director Te Ropu Poa said this would “reduce the number of people that will go through to that benchmark”.

“The changes will have a huge impact on our working whānau,” she said.

“It’ll make it more challenging for women, especially for Māori women.

“This will limit potential.

“The workplace becomes limited in terms of its diversity when it’s more of a challenge to get there.”

The changes will be retrospective and passed under urgency.

All 33 current claims will cease, and those claimants will need to reapply under the new regime.

Kerikeri Retirement Village chief executive Hilary Sumpter said the changes “feel like a step backwards in terms of looking after workers who do such incredibly valuable work”.

Sumpter said it was “really unfortunate” for those in the sector who already had claims lodged, including health and disability workers.

“Most healthcare workers haven’t had a pay rise in three years.”

New Zealand Nurses Organisation chief executive Paul Goulter said the changes were “an attack on women”.

“Women in workforces predominantly performed by female employees have been underpaid and undervalued for generations.

“That is what pay equity claims seek to rectify.

“This move by the Government will widen the pay gap between men and women.”

Major Aotearoa unions - including NZCTU, PSA, E tū, NZEI, and NZNO - have launched a petition calling on the Government to restore existing pay equity claims.

It already has more than 6000 signatures.

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with finance, roading, and animal welfare issues.