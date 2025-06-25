Wilbin said he had written letters to the council since early April, with photos of the issue.

“Several attempts to secure the plates to the pavement have also failed, and the hold-down bolts have popped within hours of being replaced.”

Wilbin said he has asked the council to install cones or other warning devices at the crossing.

“I am a resident of Kerikeri and, along with other older residents in our community, use this crossing on a regular basis for shopping and business in Kerikeri. Our safety should be paramount when using this crossing.”

The council responded this week, after the Northland Age sent questions about concerns raised and after Wilbin took matters into his own hands, spray painting the crossing in efforts to warn the public.

A Kerikeri resident took matters into his own hands, spray-painting what he said was a dangerous crossing. Photo / Ray Wilbin

Far North District Council head of infrastructure Tanya Proctor said council contractors progressed repairs on the crossing and installed bollards on both sides of the crossing to prevent vehicles from driving across the cover plates and bending them.

“This is a temporary repair until the cover plates can be attached to a galvanised steel U-shaped channel. This is a change to the proposed solution described in our previous response of sourcing thicker plates.”

The council responded to complaints about a potentially dangerous crossing by installing bollards. Photo / FNDC

She said the galvanised steel U-shaped channel will be easier and cheaper to undertake and will provide the necessary support to prevent the aluminium plates from curving without compromising drainage flows.

Proctor said various minor repairs have been carried out to address the situation, but these have been unsuccessful.

“Kerikeri Rd is the busiest road in the district and there is no practical safe alternative crossing on this part of the road… A permanent fix is planned for July or as soon as heavy-duty steel plate with a skid resistant surface is secured.”

She said new parts are expected to arrive in the next two weeks.