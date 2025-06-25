A resident called on the council to address a crossing on Kerikeri Rd, which he said was an accident waiting to happen. Photo / Ray Wilbin
The Far North District Council says a long-awaited permanent fix for a damaged pedestrian crossing on Kerikeri Rd is finally on the way.
Following complaints on the crossing on Kerikeri Rd being a potential danger, the council responded this week with a temporary solution, saying a permanent one would becompleted by next month.
Kerikeri resident Ray Wilbin said the crossing was dangerous for pedestrians and “an accident waiting to happen, with the council missing in action”.
“The problem has resulted in damage to the steel plates at either end of the crossing adjacent to Hunting and Fishing presumably caused by vehicles that have bent the plates to the point where the leading edges have been turned upwards presenting a danger to anyone using the crossing on what is a very busy road,” Wilbin said.
The purpose of the plates is to provide a level access from the footpath, over the stormwater channel, to connect with the raised crossing that also acts as a speed bump.
“I am a resident of Kerikeri and, along with other older residents in our community, use this crossing on a regular basis for shopping and business in Kerikeri. Our safety should be paramount when using this crossing.”
The council responded this week, after the Northland Agesent questions about concerns raised and after Wilbin took matters into his own hands, spray painting the crossing in efforts to warn the public.
Far North District Council head of infrastructure Tanya Proctor said council contractors progressed repairs on the crossing and installed bollards on both sides of the crossing to prevent vehicles from driving across the cover plates and bending them.
“This is a temporary repair until the cover plates can be attached to a galvanised steel U-shaped channel. This is a change to the proposed solution described in our previous response of sourcing thicker plates.”
She said the galvanised steel U-shaped channel will be easier and cheaper to undertake and will provide the necessary support to prevent the aluminium plates from curving without compromising drainage flows.
Proctor said various minor repairs have been carried out to address the situation, but these have been unsuccessful.
“Kerikeri Rd is the busiest road in the district and there is no practical safe alternative crossing on this part of the road… A permanent fix is planned for July or as soon as heavy-duty steel plate with a skid resistant surface is secured.”
She said new parts are expected to arrive in the next two weeks.