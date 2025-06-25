Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Council pledges permanent repair for Kerikeri Rd crossing

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
3 mins to read

A resident called on the council to address a crossing on Kerikeri Rd, which he said was an accident waiting to happen. Photo / Ray Wilbin

A resident called on the council to address a crossing on Kerikeri Rd, which he said was an accident waiting to happen. Photo / Ray Wilbin

The Far North District Council says a long-awaited permanent fix for a damaged pedestrian crossing on Kerikeri Rd is finally on the way.

Following complaints on the crossing on Kerikeri Rd being a potential danger, the council responded this week with a temporary solution, saying a permanent one would be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northland Age

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northland Age