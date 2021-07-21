Crash in Ōhaeawai delays State Highway One traffic

Two people have been reportedly injured in a crash in Ōhaeawai. Photo / File

A crash involving two cars near Ōhaeawai this morning left four people injured.

The vehicles collided at the intersection of Waikaramu Rd and State Highway One, around 2km northeast of Ōhaeawai, shortly before 10am.

The Northland Rescue Helicopter airlifted a patient in a moderate condition to Whangārei Hospital.

Another person moderately hurt in the crash was taken to Bay of Islands Hospital by ambulance.

St John paramedics treated another two people for minor injuries at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said the highway was open and delays were expected until the site was cleared.