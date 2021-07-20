Chaos in Kamo: car reportedly flipped on its roof and traffic lights out

Police are currently at the scene of a crash on Kamo Rd, Whangārei. Photo / File

Whangārei drivers may encounter traffic delays in the Kamo area while emergency services respond to a car reportedly flipped onto its roof.

The driver received minor injuries in the single car crash on Kamo Rd, near Wilkinson Ave and Wakelin St, around 12.45pm today.

St John paramedics treated and transported the person to Whangārei Hospital.

Further woes were added due to a power outage that affected three traffic lights in the area.

The impacted traffic lights were located at the intersection of State Highway One and Kamo Rd, SH1 and Puna Rere Dr, and Whau Valley and Kamo Rd.

Northpower also reported a power outage in Ōtangarei caused by a bird colliding with one of the lives lines on William Jones Dr around 12.30pm.

The outage has affected around 145 customers at the following addresses: Denby, Jack, Miro, William Jones, Matai, and Pompallier areas.

Northpower expected power to be restored by 5pm.