Road closed following a two-car crash on Ngunguru Road

Motorists heading out to Tutuakaka Coast can expect delays as a serious two-car crash has closed a main road.
Emergency services are currently attending the scene of the crash on Ngunguru Road, just east of Kaiatea Road.
Read More
- Two people seriously hurt overnight in Northland crash - NZ Herald
- Whangārei car crash on SH14 kills one, residents fought car fire with buckets of water - NZ Her...
- Two people seriously hurt overnight in Northland crash - NZ Herald
- Whangārei car crash on SH14 kills one, residents fought car fire with buckets of water - NZ Her...
- Maungatūroto car crash: Woman dead after ute and car collide - NZ Herald
- Person dies in single-vehicle crash in Ruakākā, Northland - NZ Herald
A police spokesperson said two cars collided with each other at 3.20 pm today.
Two people are said to be in serious condition.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The road is completely blocked, motorists are asked to avoid travelling at this time.
Diversions will be put in place.