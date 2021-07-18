Road closed following a two-car crash on Ngunguru Road

Two-car crash on Ngunguru Road. File Photo.

Motorists heading out to Tutuakaka Coast can expect delays as a serious two-car crash has closed a main road.

Emergency services are currently attending the scene of the crash on Ngunguru Road, just east of Kaiatea Road.

A police spokesperson said two cars collided with each other at 3.20 pm today.

Two people are said to be in serious condition.

The road is completely blocked, motorists are asked to avoid travelling at this time.

Diversions will be put in place.