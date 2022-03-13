The Northland District Health Board reports 482 new cases of Covid-19 today. Photo / Tania Whyte

The Northland District Health Board this morning notified 482 new cases of Covid-19 in community in the 24 hours to 6am today.

These were 233 cases in the Whangārei district, 200 cases in the Far North and 49 cases in Kaipara.

Northland has 9066 active cases in the community now, with 23 people being treated in hospital.

The Northland DHB testing stations are open this week from 9am-3pm with rapid antigen testing available.

Kaitaia: The Old Warehouse Building, 11 Matthews Ave

Kerikeri: 570 Kerikeri Rd

Dargaville Hospital: 77 Awakino Rd

Whangārei: 20 Winger Cres, Kamo

Whangārei Pohe Island and Kerikeri 1 Sammaree Pl testing centres are closed this week.

The case report from the Ministry of Health is expected later this afternoon.