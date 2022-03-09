A team member working in the testing station queue at Winger Cres in Kamo, Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has announced the reduction of the isolation period for household contacts just as Northland records another big day of new Covid cases, which has seen the region surpass 6000 active cases.

While eight people are currently in hospital, Northland's total active Covid-19 cases in the community sit at 6026.

There were 716 new Covid-19 cases in Northland on Wednesday – 324 in the Far North, 319 in Whangārei and 73 in Kaipara, the Northland District Health Board recorded.

The Ministry of Health reported 22,454 community cases across the country and four deaths yesterday. There were 742 people hospitalised, including 19 in ICU.

The isolation period for Covid-19 cases and their household contacts would be reduced from 10 to seven days from 11.59pm this Friday, Hipkins announced yesterday.

The Government remained committed to reducing the spread of Omicron, however, Hipkins said high case numbers and household contacts - and the current 10-day isolation requirement - was having a wider impact on the community.

"There needs to be a balance between effectively controlling the outbreak and the flow-on effect for business and essential goods and services such as transport and food supply.

"The most up-to-date public health advice is that there is a decline in infectiousness of Omicron over time, and that in most cases transmission occurs within seven days."

Hipkins said the primary objective was to stop the chain of transmission as much as possible to manage the spread of Omicron.

"Seven days' isolation will break the vast majority of potential transmissions, while ensuring people can get back to work quicker and therefore reducing the impact on business operations."

Household contacts will need to have a rapid antigen test on day three and day seven of their isolation period. If they become symptomatic they should also get a test, and if the result is positive they are required to isolate for seven days from that point.

Furthermore, Hipkins also announced the arrival of 250,000 Novavax Covid-19 vaccines (Nuvaxovid) in the country yesterday.

New Zealanders aged over 18 are able to make an appointment online or by phone from today onwards.

From February 28 to March 6, 1871 PCR tests were done at managed facilities and within the community in Northland DHB.

Of the 222,798 PCR tests between January 22, 2020 and March 8, 2022 in Northland, 0.68 per cent have tested positive.

Meanwhile, 90 per cent of the region's eligible population - 87 per cent of Māori and more than 99 per cent of Pacific people - have received at least one dose, and 88 per cent of the eligible population - 82 per cent of Māori and 96 per cent of Pacific people - are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations are available today at district health board sites in Kaitāia (Matthews Ave - until 5pm); Kerikeri (Sammaree Pl - until 5pm); Dargaville (Normanby St - until 3pm) and Whangārei (Northland Events Centre - until 5pm).

A list of today's vaccination times, as well as Māori provider vaccination details, is available on the Northland DHB website.

Bookings are compulsory for people seeking the AstraZeneca vaccination.

Testing availability

Testing is available throughout the region. However, the district health board has said people wanting a Covid-19 test at a community testing centre will be screened on arrival to determine which test is most appropriate.

They advised people may be given a rapid antigen test (RAT) instead.

Testing centres open today until 3pm are Kaitāia (Matthews Ave); Dargaville Hospital; Whangārei (Winger Cres); and Kerikeri (570 Kerikeri Rd).