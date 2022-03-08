Voyager 2021 media awards
Northern AdvocateUpdated

Northland family desperate to fast track Ukrainian visa process, as mother flees war-zone with a single backpack

5 minutes to read
Ukrainian national Tetiana Torbina (left), with daughter Mariia Torbina and son-in-law Alex Wills. Photo / Supplied

Northern Advocate

Tetiana Torbina has managed to board the train, fleeing from Ukraine's war horrors, with a single backpack.

But her family in Northland has no idea where will the train stop or "if it reaches a

