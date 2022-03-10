A series of summer blazes, particularly in the Far North, such as Kaimaumau, above, have forced authorities to impose a prohibited fire season for the entire region.

All of the Northland Fire District will enter a prohibited fire season today as a series of summer blazes - with five wildfires still ongoing - stretch firefighting resources.

A prohibited fire season means lighting any open-air fires is not allowed and all permits are suspended.

Northland District Manager Wipari Henwood said high winds and no rain in the district has been the deciding factor for this change.

"Northland's weather forecast sees little to no rain for the next two weeks and, on top of that, a continuation of drying winds across all of the District," he said.

"Northland currently has five active wildfires that are contained but still burning in the middle and a history of significant fires at this time of the year.

"Our crews are also continuing to respond to other emergencies. As the surge of Omicron increases, we want to make sure we have full capability to respond to emergencies across Northland."

"By mitigating and reducing the risk of wildfire spread across our communities with a prohibited fire season, we can continue to do that"

Henwood asks all communities in Northland to do their part in helping to reduce the risk of wildfire spread.

"Please hold off lighting your fires until the weather conditions have changed and the risk of wildfires has minimised," he said.

One spark is all it takes to start a devastating wildfire. Another fire is the last thing Far North firefighters need after a series of blazes, many of them suspicious, in recent months.

Fenz is monitoring the three peat fires which are still burning or smouldering underground within containment lines across Northland - in Waiharara, Karikari Peninsula and Aranga. They are not expected to be completely put out until there is significant rainfall this winter.

For more information and fire safety tips head to www.checkitsalright.nz.