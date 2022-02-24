Ruakākā chief fire officer Darrell Trigg, left, congratulating Station Officer Brian Weir for 25 years of service to the brigade and community. Photo / supplied

Ruakākā volunteer firefighter Brian Weir is part of the small 5 per cent of firefighters to achieve the milestone of 25 years' service.

The 57-year-old Scottish-native says it was his late Bream Bay College workmate, Jono Symonds, who started him out on this endless firefighting journey back in 1996.

"He was always on at me to join the brigade. On their training night, he'd turn up at my doorstep in full BA [breathing apparatus] gear and say, Brian – through the BA mask – join...so I did in the end."

The Refinery emergency services worker lived just down the road from the Ruakākā fire station and already knew a few of the guys.

"Seeing and meeting all those different people from all different walks of life has been one of my favourite parts of being a firefighter," Weir said.

Plus the training opportunities – both in physical skills as well as in leadership as there were plenty of opportunities to move up the ranks, he said.

When asked about the callouts he's attended in his past 25 years, the senior station officer said he preferred not to talk about them.

But he did let on that a lot of their work didn't involve extinguishing flames.

"We've done a wide range of callouts and yes, we have rescued a cat up a tree," Weir said.

"We've also rescued a 3-year-old off a roof – they fell on there; we've done plane crashes, as in top-dressers – light commercial planes; right through to minor incidents at the refinery.

"There is a lot more to firefighting than just fighting fires," he said.

One of the biggest changes he's since over the past decades has been the hike in callouts for the Ruakākā brigade.

"When I first started in '96 we were very lucky to get 56 calls a year, that was a busy year if we did. Now, we're creeping up to 150 calls a year."

The technology had also evolved to provide far more protection for firefighters than all those years ago, he said.

Weir's dedication to the brigade was made easy by the support of his wife, Pam, and two sons, Callum and Keiran.

He said his boys, now in their early 20s, have always known dad as a firefighter.

"They loved it because they got to sit in the fire truck and come up to the station to see the trucks."

Weir welcomed anyone contemplating joining the brigade of around 30 people. Whether it be in a hands-on role or as operational support, they were all important roles, he said.

"At the end of the day, just rock up to the fire station on training night [Mondays at 7pm] to check it out and if you don't like it there's no pressure to sign up.

"But you'll be welcomed with open arms to come and try it out," he said.

A formal honours ceremony, where Weir will receive his gold star for 25 years of service, is set to be held later this year.