This Shipwreck Bay fire on January 21 required 35 firefighters and saw six homes evacuated. FENZ is asking Northlanders not to light outdoor fires this weekend as strong winds could stoke them

Northlanders are being urged not to light outdoor fires this weekend with forecast strong winds likely to fan the flames into major blazes.

Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) wants Northlanders to stay extra vigilant and refrain from lighting outdoor fires this week, as strong east to northeast winds and dry weather in the North will make firefighting very challenging.

All current fire permits and applications of fire permits are suspended from today until 8am next Monday, March 7.

Another fire is the last thing Far North firefighters need after a series of blazes - many of them suspicious - in recent months.

FENZ is monitoring the three peat fires which are still burning or smouldering underground within containment lines across Northland - in Waiharara, Karikari Peninsula and Aranga.

They are not expected to be completely put out until there is significant rainfall this winter.

"The forecast of an extended period of winds, combined with the ground drying out, may cause reignition of those fires," Mitchell Brown, Northland Community Risk Manager, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said.

"We have reassessed the situation and have people and helicopters on stand-by in case these fires breach containment. As a precaution, and to alleviate the pressure on firefighters, we are asking all Northlanders to help us by staying vigilant and refraining from lighting outdoor fires. Call 111 if you notice any flare-ups or fires getting out of control."