There are currently no Covid cases in hospital in Northland. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northland has recorded one new Covid case in the 24-hours to midnight last night.

The district health board announced the case is a household contact of a known case but did not disclose the location.

There are currently 14 active cases in Northland and no one hospitalised with the virus.

Overall, 110 cases have been released from isolation in the region from a total of 124 confirmed cases.

The Wainui Marae, north of Kāeo, was listed as a location of interest late on Thursday.

Anyone who visited the marae between January 21 at 11am to January 23 at 3pm is classed as a close contact.

The health board advised people to self-isolate, test immediately, and again on day five after being exposed to the location.

"Public Health will provide further isolation and testing requirements," they said.