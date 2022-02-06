Northlanders are encouraged to get tested if they have been at a high risk location of interest or develop symptoms. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kerikeri again has the highest number of new daily Covid cases recorded in the past 24-hours.

The Northland District Health Board reported nine new Covid cases today. Six of them were located in Kerikeri and three in Whangārei.

All nine cases are currently under investigation to determine if they are linked to previous cases.

The health board said the Ministry of Health would be reporting 16 new cases for the region in their 1pm statement today.

But seven of those were first announced in yesterday's DHB statement.

There are now 112 active cases in Northland from a total 226 cases recorded since October 22 last year.

The district health board reported there were no Covid-19 cases currently in any of the region's hospitals.

Northlanders are encouraged to seek a Covid test if they had been at a 'high risk' location of interest or if symptoms develop.

The Ministry of Health is continuing to publish locations of interest on its website.

Testing and vaccination sites can be found on the district health board's website.

Northland DHB advised testing was available with Te Hiku Hauora this week at the follow locations:

Karikari Community Hall – 10am until 1pm (Karikari Peninsula residents only); Feb 8.

Te Rawawa Rugby Club – 3pm until 5pm; Feb 9

Eastern Rugby Club, Taipa – 10am until 1pm; Feb 10