Kaihautū Te Kauri McPherson directs the waka Kahakura. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Waitangi this year may have been short on crowds and the formal events at the Treaty Grounds and Te Tii Marae may have been cancelled, but there was still plenty to see as a fleet of waka took to the water. Photos by Michael Cunningham and Peter de Graaf.

At 8am Tii Beach was eerily deserted. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Te Karuwha Parade was closed to traffic all day. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The waka Mataatua Puhi powers up the Waitangi River. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A waka tangata passes under Waitangi Bridge. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The waka Kahakura powers up Waitangi River. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Waka emerge from the mist of Tii Bay. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Ngāti Hine kaumātua Ned Peita waits for the waka fleet to arrive at Tii Beach. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Abenzar Wichman, of Whangārei's Cook Islands community, welcomes the waka. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Tearii Kupa Wichman, 13, of Whangārei's Cook Islands community, welcomes the waka. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The waka fleet waits off Tii Beach. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Waka perform a salute in Tii Bay. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A kaumātua recites a karakia as the waka fleet approaches Tii Beach. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Flag-bearers outside Te Tii Marae welcome the waka fleet. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Ngāti Hine kaumātua Ned Peita wears his unity hat. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A hapū member named Oriana claims back jurisdiction of the road outside Te Tii Marae with a pot of black paint. Photo / Peter de Graaf

It's not Waitangi Day without bombs off the bridge - in this case, by Joseph Peyroux (Auckland, front) and Dakota Sargent (Kerikeri). Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Baxter family of Whangārei and the McEntee family of Ōpua take part in a time-honoured Waitangi Day tradition. Photo / Peter de Graaf

John Ogden of Ōpua: "No matter what our differences are, one thing always connects us: Aroha." Photo / Peter de Graaf

Te Kauri McPherson of Karetu, kaihautū (captain) of the waka Kahakura. Photo / Peter de Graaf

One should never go to Waitangi without one's pet duckling, reckons six-year-old Armana of Karikari (with four-week-old Pompom). Photo / Peter de Graaf

Abenzar Wichman (Whangārei), Tearii Kupa Wichman (13, Whangārei) and Che Maxwell (Maketu) welcome the waka fleet. Photo / Peter de Graaf