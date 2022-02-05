Isaiah Apiata blesses Kōkako, a new rescue boat for Bay of Islands Coastguard. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Boaties and waka paddlers in the Far North can look forward to being safer at sea after two new vessels were handed over at Waitangi on Saturday.

One is a support boat for the waka group Ngā Waka o Te Tai Tokerau to accompany paddlers on the water; the other is a second rescue boat for Coastguard Bay of Islands which will boost the unit's capabilities and cut response times.

The two vessels were blessed at Waitangi jetty on Saturday, one of the few events which went ahead at the nation's birthplace after official Waitangi Day commemorations were cancelled.

Kaihoe (paddlers) from Te Whānau o Te Aroha Waka are welcomed onto the Bay of Islands Yacht Club grounds for Saturday's handover of a new support boat. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The new Coastguard boat — named Kōkako after Motukōkako, the original name of Piercy Island or Hole in the Rock — is a 9m Rayglass Protector built for the 2021 America's Cup.

It was one of 26 chase boats funded by a $9.8m Lottery grant on the condition they be donated to Coastguard units around the country afterwards.

Coastguard NZ head of operations Rob McCaw said the ex-chase boat had been fully refurbished with new rescue and communications equipment.

Rutene Gabel blesses Manaia, a new support boat for waka group Ngā Waka o Te Tai Tokerau. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The other boat, a 6.6m Naiad called Manaia, was previously based at Tinopai and used as a training boat by Coastguard North Kaipara.

With the Tinopai unit also receiving a new boat, Manaia could be ''on-gifted'' to the waka group.

''It's a very strong, safe, robust vessel, so they can keep doing all the great work they do without having to use their personal boats.''

The gift was part of Coastguard's efforts to better engage with tangata whenua and reduce disproportionate drowning statistics among Māori, McCaw said.

Joe Conrad, kaihautū (captain) of Ngātokimatawhaorua, gives thanks for the new waka support boat. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Joe Conrad, kaihautū (captain) of the great waka Ngātokimatawhaorua, said he'd been asked by Coastguard chief executive Callum Gillespie last Waitangi Day if the group needed a support boat.

Conrad didn't have to think long about his answer.

Manaia would be used any time waka were on the water so the group wouldn't have to resort to borrowing private boats.

Three-year-old Boi Boi Tepania-Edwards, of Te Ngaere, joins the paddle drills at Waitangi on Saturday. Photo / Peter de Graaf

In return, the group was committed to doing what it could to improve water safety among Māori.

That included school visits, water safety education, and responding to emergencies if called upon by the police to help.

''Too many of our boys are drowning on our seas, our lakes, our rivers."

So far 10 members of the waka group had passed their skipper's tickets, Conrad said.

Joe Conrad, kaihautu (captain) of the great waka Ngātokimatawhaorua, thanks James Foster of Coastguard North Kaipara during the handover of a new support boat. Photo / Peter de Graaf

James Foster, of Coastguard North Kaipara, said the vessel had gone to a good home.

''Manaia is far more than a machine. She's served us well.''

Foster said he had huge respect for Conrad.

''He's done so much for tikanga Māori through his skills on the water.''

Kaikōrero Albert Cash speaks at the handover of the new vessels. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Meanwhile, Coastguard Bay of Islands president Phil Snowdon said Kōkako would be based in Paihia, where most of the group's potential volunteers lived.

The unit's existing boat, Bay Rescue II, was bigger and more suited to rescues out at sea, but it was based at Dove's Bay, a 40-minute drive from Paihia.

Having a second boat in the centre of the Bay of Islands would cut response times and make it easier to attract volunteers.

''Now we can get anywhere fast, we can get a crew to the boat fast, and we can get to people in trouble fast.''

The group had already recruited eight new crew members in the Paihia area and by mid-2022 it would have another six qualified skippers.

''That'll be transformational,'' Snowdon said.

Te Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis speaks at the handover of the new vessels. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Lotto NZ chief executive Chris Lyman said each of the 26 donated vessels would help Coastguard save lives.

The ex-America's Cup chase boats had been refitted by the original manufacturer with stainless steel framing, flare cameras, loudhailers, flashing lights, radar and cabinetry for stretchers and first aid kits.

Five waka from as far away as Whangārei and Whangaroa took part in the handover ceremony.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had planned to attend but when Waitangi Day commemorations were cancelled her place was taken by Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis and Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime.