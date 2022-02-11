Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: Nutrigenomics might be the future of how you eat

5 minutes to read
Nutrigenomics is the branch of genetic research that studies how different foods affect our genes Photo / 123rf

Nutrigenomics is the branch of genetic research that studies how different foods affect our genes Photo / 123rf

Carolyn Hansen
By
Carolyn Hansen

Northern Advocate columnist

OPINION:

Nutrigenomics is a relatively new field of study that focuses on how the nutrients we eat interact with our human genes. In laymen's terms, like nutrigenetics (they both fall under nutritional genomics), nutrigenomics is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.