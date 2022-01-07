Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Carolyn Hansen: How to get motivated and stay that way

5 minutes to read
Understanding what motivates us on a personal level helps us to change our behaviour for the better. Photo / 123rf

Understanding what motivates us on a personal level helps us to change our behaviour for the better. Photo / 123rf

Carolyn Hansen
By
Carolyn Hansen

Northern Advocate columnist

Although there have been many positive signs that people are waking up to the connection between their lifestyle choices and disease risk, the global problem of obesity resulting from sedentary lifestyles continues to increase.

People

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.